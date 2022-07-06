SHAWNEE, Kan. — Five Shawnee firefighters have been released from hospitals and recovering at home.

They were injured fighting a fire at a house near West 46th Street and Silverheel Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Everyone inside the house when the fire started escaped safely.

The fire department said the issues started after the firefighters entered the house to try and get the flames under control.

Part of the house collapsed into the stairwell, injuring four of the firefighters.

“Firefighters fell into the basement, others were trapped in the basement,” Chief Rick Potter, Shawnee Fire Department, said.

Other firefighters moved in and rescued those trapped in the basement.

Chief Potter said the four firefighters taken to hospitals have minor injuries. Some were injured in the collapse while others were injured during the rescue. A fifth firefighter was treated for heat-related issues.

Potter said it was the best outcome.

“We spend a lot of time training. Last night the training kicked in. The crews’ training they have as firefighting tactics, but also in firefighter rescue kicked in and everybody did their job, everybody stayed calm, surprisingly for the situation. People handled that very well,” Potter said.

The state fire marshal is investigating to determine how the fire started.

The Shawnee Fire Department also plans to review its response to the fire to determine if changes to protocols are needed.

