KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for five teenagers who disappeared from a facility in Lee’s Summit.

All five disappeared from the Hilltop Juvenile Corrections Facility near Northwest Gregory Boulevard and Lee’s Summit Drive between Sunday and Tuesday morning.

De’Jea Turner-Williamson

De’Jea Turner-Williamson, 15, is 6-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said she has long black braids.

Turner-Williamson disappeared July 9, while wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Mikia Bullock-Payne

Picture of Mikia Bullock-Payne provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Mikia Bullock-Payne is 15 years old. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Bullock-Payne wore a red jacket, gray sweatpants, and red sippers when she disappeared on July 9.

Ahiah Dumas

Picture of Ahiah Dumas provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Ahiah Dumas, 16, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blonde hair. He is believed to be wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Dumas disappeared from the Hilltop Juvenile Correctional Facility on July 11. Investigators believe Dumas may be with Jaylen Lurks.

Jaylen Lurks

Picture of Jaylen Lurks provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Jaylen Lurks, 14, is 6-foot and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators said Lurks disappeared July 10 and may be wearing a black shirt and black pants and could be with Ahiah Dumas.

Kevin L. Durham

Picture of Kevin L. Durham provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin L. Durham is 15 years old. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 100 pounds. Durham had brown eyes and black hair.

The sheriff’s office said Durham is wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants when he disappeared on June 9.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe foul play is involved in any of the disappearances.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of the teenagers is asked to call the Jackson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office at 816-541-8017 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.