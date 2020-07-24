Five teens test positive for COVID-19 after attending Lee’s Summit party with 100-200 others

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Five teens have tested positive for COVID-19 after a large party in Lee’s Summit where health officials say at least 100 teens attended.

The Jackson County Health Department said the party occurred July 10 at a home in Lee’s Summit’s Lakewood neighborhood.

Three other symptomatic people have been tested and are waiting for results.

They believe there were about 100-200 people in attendance, mostly high schoolers between 14 and 16 years old. At this point, the health department said students from the following schools might have been in attendance:

Truman High School

Blue Springs High School

Blue Springs South High School

Grain Valley High School

Lee’s Summit North High School

Lee’s Summit West High School

There wasn’t a guest list for the party, so health officials said it has been challenging to determine everyone who could have been exposed to the virus.

They are releasing this information to let others in attendance know of possible exposure. The health department said everyone who attended should get tested for COVID-19.

The agency has scheduled a testing clinic for noon to 3 p.m. Monday, July 27, for those who attended the party. If you or someone you know was there, please email COVID19@tmcmed.org to request a registration link.