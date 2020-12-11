Flags lowered to half-staff to honor more than 2,000 Kansans who died of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas has again marked a grim milestone for COVID-19 deaths.

The state recently surpassed 2,000 deaths from the virus and Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state.

“For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I am ordering flags be lowered to half-staff in commemoration of the Kansans we have lost,” Kelly said in a statement. “While COVID-19 has impacted each Kansas community differently, we all share this collective loss of our family, friends, and neighbors. We can all honor their memory by protecting each other and working together to slow the spread of this virus.”

Kelly ordered the flags lowered until sundown on Monday, Dec. 14.

As of Friday, Dec. 11, 2,072 Kansans have died of COVID-19 and 5,800 have been hospitalized, according to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.