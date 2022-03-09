TOPEKA, Kan. — Flags across the state of Kansas will be lowered in honor of the thousands of people who’ve died because of COVID-19.

It’s been two years since the first patient with COVID-19 was hospitalized at the University of Kansas Health System.

During that time, communities had to make tough decisions. Some implemented mask mandates while others faced complete closures of businesses.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said more than 8,000 Kansans have lost their lives because of COVID-19 since 2020.

To honor them, and their families, Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags across the state to be lowered. They will remain at half-staff through sunset on March 11, 2022.

“I’m deeply saddened as I order flags to half-staff for the eighth time since the pandemic began,” Governor Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Vaccinations are widely available at hospitals, doctor’s offices, health departments and retail pharmacies.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.