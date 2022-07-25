TOPEKA, Kan. — A fallen North Kansas City police officer will be honored this week as friends and family prepare to remember his life.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state grounds and buildings on Wednesday, July 27.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez, a North Kansas City Police Officer from Kansas whose life was taken too soon,” Kelly said. “My thoughts are with Officer Vasquez’s loved ones as they mourn his loss.”

The flags will be lowered on the same day as officer Daniel Vasquez is laid to rest.

The 32-year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty July 19.

A public visitation will be held Tuesday, July 26, from 5-9 p.m. The visitation will take place at Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 27, at 9 a.m. at Vineyard Church.

Joshua T. Rocha, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Vasquez’s death. He is held on $2 million bond.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.