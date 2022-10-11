WICHITA, Kan. — On Friday, Oct. 14, flags across the state of Kansas will be flown at half-staff in honor of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter, who died in a car crash on Oct. 7.

Carter’s funeral is also scheduled for Oct. 14 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora St., at 11 a.m.

A graveside service will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 West, US-54.

For more information about her funeral services, click here.

“Today, I’ve ordered flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter, who was known for her caring heart and ability to make people smile,” Gov. Kelly said. “I offer my condolences to Deputy Carter’s family as they grieve during this challenging time.”

A news release from the SCSO says on Oct. 7, around 9:30 p.m., Carter was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 135th St. W and 29th St. N. She died at the scene.

Carter was with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for a year and a half in the Detention Facility before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in Feb. 2022. She graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy on July 21. She was 22 years old.

“Sidnee is a very bubbly personality, extremely friendly, always helpful, was always smiling, well respected by her peers her supervisors, and she is a little bit short in nature, but there is no hill that she couldn’t climb,” Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said in a news conference on Saturday. “She just had that bearing about her, that she just made other people want to be better because of the way that she was.”