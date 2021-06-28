Kansas City weather: Flash flood warnings for areas south of the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain has been falling south of Interstate 70 for most of the morning, but now the band has shifted slowly northward through the midday hours. Expect much of the same for the afternoon as consistent rain (with heavy bursts at times) travels along the Interstate 35 corridor.

Radar image as of 1:10 p.m. Monday

Most of the viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. tomorrow evening in anticipation of more flooding rain. Areas well north and east of Kansas City have already been dealing with 10-15 inches of rain since last weekend, with 4-6-plus inches south of I-70 throughout the same period.

Current Flash Flood Watches and Warnings as of 1:15 p.m. Monday. More warnings can be issued later today.

With today’s round of heavy rain south of I-70, an estimated 4-5 inches have already fallen in southern Miami County, Kansas, prompting one of the Flash Flood Warnings.

Radar estimated three hour rainfall totals as of 1:15 p.m. Monday

As we move towards tonight and tomorrow, waves of showers and storms will continue moving south to north across the area. Plan on heavy rain at times and more problems with rising water and flooded creeks, streams, and small rivers over the next few days.

Speaking of rivers, the Platte River near KCI has reached major flood stage in Platte City and Sharps Station as of this morning. River levels of about 29 and 33 feet, respectively, are expected to start falling by Wednesday or Thursday. The forecast, overall, continues to look drier Thursday to Friday. The 4th of July weekend still looks dry and sunny at this point.

Latest river level forecast for the Platte River

Continue to stay Weather Aware and check back for updates on the flooding situation around our area!