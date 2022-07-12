DENVER, Col. — A United Airlines flight from the Kansas International Airport landed safely in Denver, Colorado following a small fire incident Tuesday afternoon.

Denver International Airport tells FOX4 flight UA 1658 landed in Denver around 2:30 p.m.

At the gate, there were reports of smoke and fire under the aircraft.

The plane safely made it to the gate where Denver fire crews responded and quickly put out the small fire.

Some passengers exited the plane as normal on the jet bridge while the slides were deployed at the back of the plane where some passengers exited aircraft.

There were not any reports of smoke or fire inside the aircraft.

All passengers safely exited the plane and there were no injuries reported.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

