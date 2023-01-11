KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport is advising travelers that their flight may be delayed due to a nationwide computer system failure.

Early Wednesday morning the Federal Aviation Administration reported a computer failure affecting flights around the country.

The FAA is tweeting updates throughout the morning as it works to restore its Notice to Air Missions system.

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, 760 flights to and from the United States were delayed and 90 were canceled. The systemwide outage could potentially result in the grounding of flights nationwide, but it’s unclear if that will happen.

KCI is encouraging travelers to check their airline website for the latest flight information.

As of 6 a.m. United Airlines has temporarily delayed all domestic flights.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.