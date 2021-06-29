Floodwaters receding but leaving mess behind amid days of rain in Kansas City area

DEARBORN, Mo. — Despite Tuesday’s rain and more rain on the way, floodwaters in parts of Platte and Clay counties are finally receding, but still leaving a big mess behind.

Gutters have been working overtime in Dearborn, protecting Armando Dominguez from the rain on his forced vacation. He said normally he would be in the woods doing construction on a natural gas pipeline.

“The river [bank] is like maybe 12 or 15 feet down. Right now it’s over,” Dominguez said, showing pictures of flooding on his phone.

“Yes, it’s my day off. We’re rained out, you know?” Dominguez said.

They’ve been rained out of work for about six days now.

“Last week it started like Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and it’s supposed to be raining tomorrow again,” Dominguez said.

And it’s not just the rain that’s the problem. Some roads like Highway FF in Agency, Missouri remain closed while thick, slimy mud covers the pavement.

Local crop insurance adjustors said the damage being revealed in nearby cornfields and soybean fields is extensive with large swaths of cash crops wiped out over the weekend. Some areas may be salvageable, but adjustors said it’s still too early to know.

Some roads still look like rivers and technically are a part of the Platte River, which dropped from major flood stage to moderate flood stage on Tuesday afternoon.

The Platte River is expected to drop out of flood stage by Friday but will still be about 10 feet above its typical banks through most of Wednesday.