Florida Ag commissioner won’t lower flags to honor Rush Limbaugh, disregards governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says she won’t order state flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the Florida flag to be lowered to half-staff when the Missouri native is laid to rest.

Fried said lowering our flag should reflect unity, not division- and raising our standards, not lowering them.

Her office released this statement today:

“Lowering to half-staff the flag of the United States of America is a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots. It is not a partisan political tool. Therefore, I will notify all state offices under my direction to disregard the Governor’s forthcoming order to lower flags for Mr. Limbaugh – because we will not celebrate hate speech, bigotry, and division. Lowering the flag should always reflect unity, not division, and raising our standards, not lowering them. Our flags will remain flying high to celebrate the American values of diversity, inclusion, and respect for all.” Nikki Fried

I will not lower the flags at my Department’s state offices for Rush Limbaugh. Lowering our flag should reflect unity, not division — and raising our standards, not lowering them. https://t.co/HqtzeoUHkr — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 22, 2021

She previously tweeted that DeSantis is lowering Florida’s flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh. But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis. Priorities.

.@GovRonDeSantis is lowering Florida's flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh.



But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis.



Priorities. https://t.co/ZdYsCkaorP — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 19, 2021

Limbaugh lived in Florida. He died last Wednesday from lung cancer.