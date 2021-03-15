Florida fake plastic surgeon accused of botching nose job is arrested mid-procedure, police say

A Florida woman accused of posing as a licensed plastic surgeon now faces charges after one of her patients says the nose job she performed left him disfigured.

Doral police arrested 56-year-old Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez as she operated on another patient Thursday, according to the Miami Herald.

Jimenez De Rodriguez had been working at the Millennium Anti-Aging and Surgery Center in Doral, according to police.

Police said they received a complaint about Jimenez De Rodriguez in February from Vincenzo Zurlo after the alleged victim in the case underwent a rhinoplasty procedure.

Zurlo told WTVJ that he was awake during the entire surgery, which he said left him in extreme pain. He said he was disappointed with the results, and when his nose didn’t heal correctly he agreed to a second operation to fix the work, but it was also unsuccessful.

He recalled being alarmed when Jimenez De Rodriguez prescribed him pain medications, because he said she did so using another doctor’s name.

“She cannot do my nose right, she prescribed me the medication from another doctor, she cannot find a solution to my pain so something is wrong, something has to be wrong,” he told WTVJ. “She ruined my life.”

Jimenez paid $2,800 for the surgeries, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Jimenez De Rodriguez faces charges of practicing medicine without a license and resisting arrest, according to the paper.