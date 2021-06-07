Florida man hits man, child with car, then hits them again in reverse, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was charged with two counts of attempted murder after hitting a man and a 10-year-old girl outside a banquet hall in Florida, police said.

According to Pinellas Park police, the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

They said a fight started after Roberto Dothe, Anthony Benitez and another person arrived uninvited at a party. The trio went back to their car, then Dothe drove into a crowd of party attendees, hitting a 10-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man, according to police.

Police said Dothe continued driving and smashed his car into a truck, then he put the car in reverse and backed over the man and the girl, both of whom suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crowd surrounded the car and began attacking Dothe, Benitez and the other passenger. The other passenger suffered serious injuries after being attacked by one of the party attendees. Police said Benitez retaliated and hit the guest with a bottle of alcohol.

Benitez was arrested at the scene on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said Dothe fled but was detained nearby a short time later. He is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.