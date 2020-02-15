Florida man upset after being told he’s not allowed to bring a cutout of Trump to his dialysis appointment

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie dialysis patient wants to know why he can’t bring his emotional support life-sized cutout of President Donald Trump with him to his treatments.

Nelson Gibson says his treatments can last about three-and-a-half hours, and his family is not allowed to sit with him that long, WPBF reported. When he first started getting treatments, he brought an 8-by-10-inch photo of the president to comfort him. He said no one complained.

Later, his son gave him a miniature cardboard cutout of the him standing next to a photo of the president, and again, no one complained when he brought that to his appointment. In fact, he said some people even took photos of the cutout.

“It just feels like bringing something from home to make you comfortable,” Gibson said.

Gibson said on Saturday, he brought a life-sized cutout of the president, and again, no one complained. However, when he returned for treatment Tuesday, the mood had changed.

“They told me it was too much, and it wasn’t a rally,” Gibson said.

He said he didn’t say anything and just left.

His son, Eric Gibson, said he contacted the representatives at the facility to find out why the cutout was not allowed.

“It was supposed to be an issue of safety infectious disease, which made no sense,” Eric Gibson said.

Nelson Gibson said he feels he’s being singled out. He says other patients also bring items for support that are more distracting.

“She brings in the bubble wrapping that you put in boxes, and for three-and-a-half hours, she’s pop, pop, pop, pop — that’s very nerve wreaking” Gibson said. “I don’t do anything like that. I sit there quietly, it sits near me and that’s it.”

The facility responded with this statement:

“While we cannot discuss any specific individual, we strongly support the ability of all our patients to express their views, which includes bringing reasonably sized items into our dialysis centers that do not create safety or infection control issues, or interfere with caregivers on the treatment floor. Brad Puffer, spokesperson for Fresenius Kidney Care

“What I would really like to happen is for them not to infringe upon my father’s freedom of expression and speech and allow him to bring in the life-sized cardboard cutout that takes up less service area than a garbage can,” Eric Gibson said.

The Gibson family said they were surprised at what happened and they still don’t know when he will be going back for treatment.