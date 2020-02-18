Florida sex offender camps on radio tower for 5 hours running from police

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida man is in police custody after running from police, climbing a radio tower and staying up there for more than five hours.

Pensacola police told WKRG that the man is a registered sex offender.

Pensacola police started rescue attempts around sometime around 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Video from the scene shows the man about halfway up a large tower.

Broadcasts from NewsRadio 92.3 and ESPN Pensacola were affected after they were asked to shut down the tower during the operation. The incident also created traffic issues in the area. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

The man climbed up and down the tower multiple times before finally coming down around 10:45 p.m.