Flying Saucer Draught Emporium in Power & Light District closes permanently due to pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular bar in Kansas City’s Power & Light District is closing for good.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium will not reopen, according to a Facebook post on the bar’s page.

In a message to customers, the owners of the UFO themed bar said they would make sure patrons could get their plates from the wall.

The message reads, “KC Beerknurds–The Kansas City Power & Light District has been managing the Kansas City Flying Saucer, and chose to permanently close it due to the pandemic.”

“They are working on a plan to open up the Saucer so you may safely retrieve your well-earned plates.”

“It’s a crazy time and they have much to juggle. We appreciate your patience and – even more-so – your years of Beerknurd loyalty. We have asked them to notify us as soon as they have a plan. We greatly appreciate your years of loyalty.”

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium opened at 13th and Walnut in 2008.