Focused on safety, Shawnee Mission ready to bring elementary kids back to school

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Classrooms usually full of students’ laughter and chatter have been quieted by COVID-19 for seven months.

But on Monday, elementary students in the Shawnee Mission School District will begin in-person learning once again through a hybrid schedule.

District administrators feel they have a solid plan to keep students safe when they return.

“I’m feeling really good about it,” SMSD’s Director of Health Shelby Rebeck said.

The district’s COVID-19 plan starts before anyone walks through the doors.

“One of the things I am looking for is that all of our families are performing a daily COVID assessment at home,” Rebeck said. “This includes our staff as well. It’s a temperature check along with monitoring for any symptoms of COVID.”

To do this, the district has provided every family with a digital thermometer and information about what to look for.

“We want you to stay home if you are ill,” Rebeck said. “Cough, shortness of breath, fever and loss of taste and smell are the hallmark symptoms.”

Once in the school buildings, face masks, hand washing and social distancing are mandatory.

Classrooms are set up for one student per table, separated at least six feet apart in the hybrid model, which will change when all students full-time return Oct. 26.

“The most number of kids we would have any given table would be three,” Trailwood Elementary Principal Greg Lawrence said. “There’s 4 feet of distance between each one of the students. At this long table that 6 feet of distance there.

“So things change when we are all back but we feel like we are still following this health department guidelines.”

The district won’t use Plexiglass to separate students.

“My understanding is that it really doesn’t do anything to prevent the spread of COVID, so we chose not to do that,” Lawrence said.

While everyone feels like the district has a solid plan, when it comes to COVID-19, nothing is perfect.

“I feel confident in the plan, but I am really worried about bringing the number of people that we’re bringing into our buildings,” Rebeck said.

“I know we are going to have cases, and I know that people are going to be fearful when we do have cases. So we are just going to have to do the best we can.”

Parents who have questions abut the Shawnee Mission School District’s COVID-19 safety plan should call their child’s individual school.