Following Christmas holiday, local retailers prepare for safe return options during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s typically a big rush after Christmas to return gifts that just don’t work out. Retailers are preparing for a flood in customers returning gifts.

“As far as I can tell, I think everyone’s doing a pretty good job of keeping up and being flexible,” Stephen Rudis said.

Big retailers like Walmart and Target are offering new return options for free.

At Walmart, customers can return online purchases without leaving their home. It’s part of the company’s new Carrier Pickup by FedEx service.

Target customers can drop off returns at UPS and FedEx.

“I think they’re just trying to be cognizant of what’s going on right now and make it as easy as possible for people to return the stuff that they need to return,” India Fernandez said.

FedEx sent a statement to FOX4 saying:

“Delivery drivers, warehouse employees, and support staff across the globe are tirelessly and safely working to meet the surge in demand this holiday season on top of volume increases created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite these unprecended challenges, our networks are flexing as designed to provide the best possible service to our customers”

“Basically any store I’ve been to has been kind of extending their return policy and they’re making it very easy to return everything that you’ve ordered online,” Fernandez said.

At both Target and Walmart, customers have 90 days to return or exchange an item.