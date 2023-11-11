PHILADELPHIA (KSNT) – Former Kansas men’s basketball player Kelly Oubre Jr. is reportedly in stable condition in the hospital after being struck by a motor vehicle, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former Jayhawk has averaged 16.3 points per game for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023.

Wojnarowski reports that Oubre Jr. was walking outside of his home in Philadelphia when he was hit by a vehicle. Members of the 76ers organization, including general manager Daryl Morey, are with Oubre Jr. at the hospital.

Wojnarowski reports that Oubre Jr. will miss significant time, but the injuries aren’t season-ending. Local authorities are still investigating.

Oubre Jr. was a 2015 first-round draft pick out of Kansas.