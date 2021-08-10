Food and fun: Celebrate Kansas City’s 816 day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Make plans now to have some fun on August 16, also known in Kansas City as 816 day. Those same numbers make up the city’s area code.

FOOD

816 Taco

Mission Taco Joint and Char Bar teamed up to create something that’s uniquely Kansas City. They created the 816 Taco. The taco is made up of burnt ends al carbon, smoked mayo, Napa cabbage and grilled onion salsita — all served on a flour tortilla.

The taco costs $4 and will only be sold at Mission Taco Joint Friday, August 13 through Monday, August 16. The taco is not available on its late night happy hour special and is only served to people who are dining in the restaurant.

FUN

816 Day B-I-N-G-O!

The Downtown Neighborhood Association, KC Streetcar, and Downtown Council brings you a week of Scavenger Hunt BINGO, Kansas City-style.

Download a Bingo card and jump on the KC Streetcar. Look for QR Codes to snap along the route, or pick up stickers at elect downtown businesses, restaurants, artworks, and landmarks.

You can turn in your Bingo card at the Art in the Look KC Streetcar music performance Monday evening. The concert takes place from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the City Market. You’ll have the chance to win different prizes, including gift cards to downtown businesses.