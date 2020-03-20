Food pantries feeling extra pressure as coronavirus causes meal demand to double for some

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Food pantries, community centers and churches around the metro are working extra to find food, and most of all, to feed people.

The devastating effects of COVID-19, is leaving people without jobs, and wondering how they will afford their next meal. Empty grocery store aisles are not making situations any easier.

“Lately, with all the the other agencies, soup kitchens and pantries closing, we are seeing a massive upswing. We went from probably 200 meals to about 400 meals,” Jaysen Van Sickle, Executive Director at Hope Faith Ministries, said

Hope Fatih Ministries is a day center for those experiencing homelessness, but they are also stepping up to help low-income families and other people in need.

“Our guests are not the kind who can go out and buy 20 packs of toilet paper, a case of sanitizer,” Van Syke said. “A lot of people in Kansas City are one paycheck away. We still have to prepare for those community people who are going to come knocking on the doors in a week, two weeks, three weeks. This is now a 30-day initiative. This is a 90-day plus.”

Friday afternoon, a team of volunteers at the site working to unload a large donation of supplies and food from Church of the Resurrection.

Just like local organizations, people are also doing what they can to help those impacted by Covid-19. At 39th and Charlotte, neighbors converting the “Free Little Libraries,” into “Free Little Pantries.” The small shelves were filled with everything from toilet paper to baby wipes, beans and boxed mac-and-cheese.

Another street-side pantry is located at Wornall Road and Sweeney Boulevard for “anyone who needs help.”

Local Organizations are asking for help through donations to stay stocked and prepared to help. They say cash is best.

You can contact individual organizations to see what they need.