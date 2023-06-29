OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe family has a run-in with the Walrus, while on vacation at the Lake of the Ozarks, but in a good way. He’s far from an animal, but a friendly man who can help recover lost items in a pinch.

He dives in bodies of water to recover items for other people, sometimes saving their vacations.

Kelly Burgess and her family were getting on the boat when her husband and their lake bag fell into the water.

Her phone was in that bag, that was not six feet under.

“I thought the phone was gone at that point,” Kelly Burgess said.

Then a neighbor told her to call the walrus.

“I was like I’ve never heard of the walrus, and they were like, he’ll recover her your phone,” Burgess said.

But he does more than that, the walrus, Tim McNitt, has been diving to recover dropped items for people for 40 years.

“I’ve recovered over $2 million worth of jewelry in my career for people. I’ve gotten three artificial legs, a hand, two single teeth, uppers, lowers, partial, I mean you name it” McNitt said.

No object is too small, he will retrieve anything from a skateboard to a fishing pole to a truck.

“When you get a wedding ring for a lady it’s like losing a child. You give that back to them it’s, you’ve got a friend forever” McNitt said.

The Walrus travels from Chicago to Memphis, but the Ozarks is their home base. McNitt said it has 57,000 sq.-acres of waterfront — all the work he could want.

McNitt says one man dropped his vacation money overboard, $5,000 in cash.

The walrus dove in to save the day.

He said the joy of the job also comes with tragedy; they perform community service recovering bodies.

“That’s always the horrible part. The good part is solving problems making people happy, they get their phone back, it works”

Burgess experienced that happiness firsthand, when they found her phone and her husband’s sunglasses in two and a half minutes.

“He actually apologized when he came out of the water, he was like I’m sorry that took so long it was really muddy down there. I just thought, ‘So long? That was two and a half minutes.’ And now he’s recovered my phone. And the phone, when he came out of the water, my phone turned on, I blew a little bit of water out of the speakers, and it worked perfectly,” Burgess said.

The Walrus charged her $300, which she said is a drop in the bucket compared to a new $1,000 phone.

Plus, she got back her memories.

“It was already running thru my head all the pictures from that weekend that maybe I hadn’t backed up yet. and I was just thinking about losing those memories,” Burgess said. “It saved that say for sure because I was really frustrated.”

The Walrus leaves people with a message:

“Sink it,” McNitt said.

If you drop something in the water and need help from the walrus, you can contact him at 573-480-2700.