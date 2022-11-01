KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that for the first time in the company’s 92-year history all 285 retails locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24.

Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on

Thanksgiving Day, according to Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee CEO and President Jeremy Gosch said this is to “give back to their employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

“The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” he said.

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 – 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores.

