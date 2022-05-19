DEER CREEK, Ill. — An Illinois house currently listed on real estate website Zillow gives living in a basement a whole different meaning.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom 832-square-foot “basement house” captured the internet’s attention this week due to its unique stature.

Located in Deer Creek, about 25 minutes from Peoria, the home is currently listed at $35,000. The vast majority of the property lies underground, save for a slab of roof peeking out.

Home in Deer Creek, Illinois for sale on Zillow (Courtesy of Angie Powers/KW Realty)

The listing explains the house is located on a large lot and that home could be “a great home to buy and build a larger home with the spacious lot. There are plenty of possibilities.”

Photos of the home and its listing circulated social media on Wednesday, after the Zillow Gone Wild Twitter account posted photos along with the caption: “We will call this The Basement Home and it’s amazinggggg.”

Zillow Gone Wild is a popular account that highlights what it calls “the best” of Zillow. Homes listed are typically unusual or interesting, more than just “nice.” The account has over 212,000 followers.

The basement house has a pending offer as of Thursday.

