For the first time in a year, Church of the Resurrection welcomes people back for in-person services

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Daylight saving time and the rain didn’t stop people from returning to in-person worship Sunday. United Methodist Church of the Resurrection welcomed people inside their sanctuaries exactly one year after they stopped in-person services.

“It was a year ago today that we locked the doors to our church building and began having all of our programs online and on tv only,” Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton said.

He preached an in-person crowd at limited capacity Sunday. One of the first times since last year.

“With the live music and people coming in, there was a real energy here,” Dir. of Communications Cathy Bien said. “People were just so grateful to be back. I mean, I saw people with tears in their eyes. One of our greeters had a sign that said welcome home, and you know to a lot of people this is home.”

Right now, they’re only doing two in-person services on Sundays.

Bien said between all five locations in the KC metro, 1,300 showed up to celebrate God.

The largest church in Leawood, KS saw 900 people Sunday.

“It’s a big difference,” Believer Logan Haden said. “You’re online, you’re on your couch, or you’re in person and you’re with other believers and you’re able to connect with people and talk to people and just share in God’s word together as a family.”

When you walk into the sanctuary protocols are a little different.

There are individual bags with activities and crayons for kids. Masks and hand sanitizer are required for all.

When churchgoers get to the seat there are blue cones blocking off rows to ensure social distancing.

“We are alternating those rows between our two services,” Bien said. “So, you will not be sitting in a seat someone else has sat in.”

Markers on the ground help keep people 6ft. apart. It’s a touchless service.

During the season of lent, they’re grateful to prepare for easter with in-person worship.

Bien said they will require reservations on Easter Sunday. They plan to have multiple services to accommodate in-person worshipers but will also continue livestreams online.

Haden said nothing beats that in-person connection. It lifts the spirit.

“Oh, it’s tremendous on the soul and just the spirit,” Haden said, “being able to come back in person and being with people, it’s totally different from being isolated at home.”

Reverend Hamilton said pre-COVID-19 they had 11,000 worshipers. Since they moved online, that number has jumped to 33,000 people. If you’re not comfortable attending in-person quite yet, here’s a link to listen and worship online: https://cor.org/live/