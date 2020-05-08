Ford plant in Claycomo to resume production May 18

Workers assemble cars at the newly renovated Ford’s Assembly Plant in Chicago, June 24, 2019. – The plant was revamped to build the Ford Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator. (Photo by JIM YOUNG / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM YOUNG/AFP via Getty Images)

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — The Ford plant in Claycomo will resume operations beginning May 18, according to the union.

United Auto Workers Local 249 shared the information in a facebook post Thursday evening.

“We have confirmed that KCAP will resume production on May 18th. There will be schedule details and more shared over the next few days. We will continue to provide information as we receive it,” the post said.

Other Ford facilities across North America are also targeting May 18 as an opening date.

According to a news release on Ford’s website, assembly plants that usually operate on a three-shift pattern will return with two-shifts, while most two-shift plants will return with one-shift plants.

Other health and safety protocols include employee temperature scans, mask requirements for everyone in the facility, safety glasses or face shields and cleaning in between shifts.

Additionally, workers will be surveyed each day and asked if they have COVID-19 symptoms. Employees who have symptoms or may have been exposed to the virus will not be allowed inside.

“We’ve developed these safety protocols in coordination with our union partners, especially the UAW, and we all know it will take time to adjust to them,” said Gary Johnson, Ford’s Chief Manufacturing and Labor Officer.