Forgotten history: First person of color nominated for vice president here in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While you’ve no doubt heard that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will become the first woman to serve in that post, she won’t be the first person of color to hold the job.

That distinction belongs to a Kansan who was nominated by GOP leaders here in Kansas City almost 100 years ago.

“Everybody knew that his mother was of mixed ancestry: Kaw, Osage and French,” historian Deb Goodrich said.

Charles Curtis was born in 1860 and raised primarily in Topeka. His mother was one-quarter Kaw Indian.

“If he would get angry over something they would say it was his savage blood coming out,” Goodrich said. “So don’t think he didn’t face any kind of discrimination because he absolutely did.”

Despite the barriers he faced during the turn of the last century, Curtis became a successful lawyer who was eventually elected to Congress.

“In fact, he was almost thrown out of a restaurant in Atchison, when he was a Congressman because they thought he was a black man walking in the door,” Goodrich said.

Curtis’s political career reached its pinnacle at the Republican National Convention in Kansas City in 1928.

“Herbert Hoover didn’t pick him. This was like a compromise. Tt’s like they’re all in the smoke-filled room,” Goodrich said. “It was a compromise to put Curtis on the ticket. Hoover didn’t want him on the ticket.”

One of the reasons that many don’t remember Curtis is because the administration of President Herbert Hoover is so forgettable. Ending after one term in 1933, Hoover is generally regarded as one of our lesser presidents.

However, historians like Goodrich believe we should all remember this trailblazing Kansan who smashed stereotypes nearly one hundred years ago.

“How quickly we forget that there were a lot of people that did a lot of things to get us where we are today,” she said.