BELTON, Mo. — A Cass County, Missouri man, accused of child sex crimes, may have even more victims in Colorado, according to authorities.

Jason Carey is charged with 12 sex crimes against children from September 2022, with some of those counts dating back more than a decade ago. He’s currently in the Cass County Jail with his next court date scheduled for June 12.

Authorities in a Denver, Colorado suburb believe Carey may have more victims there while he lived in the area from 2014-2021. The Douglas County, Colorado Sheriff’s Office and Parker, Colorado Police Department are now asking potential victims to come forward eight months after Carey’s arrest in Missouri.

While in Colorado, Carey worked closely with children at several organizations. Police said he even dressed up in costume and would go out and do birthday parties as Thor.

“He worked around children all the time, so there would have been a lot of opportunities where that grooming type of behavior may have occurred here,” said Josh Hans with the Parker Police Department.

Carey worked at the before and after school program at Pine Elementary in Colorado in 2015 and 2016. He then worked at the Parker Recreation Center, the Children’s Learning Adventure Preschool, and Parker Kindercare from 2018 to 2021.

Douglas County Schools also said he spent four days at Mesa Middle School in 2019 but never worked directly with students.

In Missouri, Cass County prosecutors charged Carey with the following crimes:

Two counts of enticement, or attempted enticement, of a child under the age of 15

Two counts of second-degree child molestation of a child under the age of 12

Four counts of furnishing pornographic material, or attempting to furnish, to a minor

One count of first-degree stalking

One count of second-degree statutory sodomy

Two counts of first-degree promoting child phonography

Prosecutors first charged Carey with child molestation, child enticement, and giving, or trying to give, pornography to a minor in September.

In that case, an 8th-grade student told a principal that Carey sent her inappropriate pictures. The principal reported the incident to the school resource officer, according to the probable cause statement.

The court document states a group of middle school girls spent the night together Sept. 17.

During the sleepover, several girls used Snapchat to communicate with Carey. The document shows Carey is accused of sending several inappropriate videos and messages to the girls during the sleepover.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

The probable cause statement also includes allegations that Carey molested a girl in August. The girl told investigators she spent the night with a friend. She said Carey is a roommate who lives at the same house as her friend’s family.

The Belton School District announced last year that Carey no longer worked for the district.