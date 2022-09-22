BELTON, Mo. — A former substitute teacher for the Belton School District faces charges after allegedly sending inappropriate texts to at least three students.

Cass County Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Jason Carey with child enticement, second-degree child molestation, and two counts of giving, or trying to give, pornography to a minor.

The Belton School District notified families in an email about the accusations Monday evening. It said Carey had been fired after the district learned about the accusations.

The probable cause statement shows that an 8th grade student told a principal that Carey sent her inappropriate pictures. The principal reported the incident to the school resource officer.

The court document shows a group of middle school girls spent the night together Sept. 17. During the sleepover several girls used Snapchat to communicate with Carey. The document shows Carey is accused of sending several inappropriate videos and messages to the girls during the sleepover.

The school resource officer obtained the videos that the girls involved saved. According to the probable cause statement one of the videos clearly shows Carey’s face and a tattoo on his shoulder.

The probable cause statement also accused Carey of molesting a girl in August. The girl told investigators she spent the night with a friend. She said Carey is a roommate who lives at the same house as her friend’s family.

The girl told detectives she went swimming with her friend and Carey. During that time the girl told investigators Carey touched her inappropriately. According to the victim, Carey showed her inappropriate videos and had an inappropriate conversation with her after swimming.

Carey agreed to talk to police after officers arrested him. During the interview he told detectives he’d been drinking much of the day he was accused of sending the videos to the girls. He also denied sending the victims inappropriate videos, or inappropriately touching them.

Online records show Carey was arrested Wednesday, and remains in custody without bond as of Thursday afternoon.

