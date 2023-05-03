BELTON, Mo. — A former substitute teacher in Belton faces new charges months after police first arrested him.

Cass County Prosecutors charged Jason L. Carey with the following crimes.

2 counts of enticement, or attempted enticement, of a child under the age of 15

2 counts of second-degree child molestation of a child under the age of 12

4 counts of furnishing pornographic material, or attempting to furnish, to a minor

1 count of first-degree stalking

1 count of second-degree statutory sodomy

2 counts of first-degree promoting child phonography

The Belton Police Department says Carey remains in custody.

Prosecutors first charged Carey with child molestation, child enticement, and giving, or trying to give, pornography to a minor in September.

In that case, an 8th-grade student told a principal that Carey sent her inappropriate pictures. The principal reported the incident to the school resource officer, according to the probable cause statement.

The court document states a group of middle school girls spent the night together Sept. 17. During the sleepover, several girls used Snapchat to communicate with Carey. The document shows Carey is accused of sending several inappropriate videos and messages to the girls during the sleepover.

The probable cause statement also includes allegations that Carey molested a girl in August. The girl told investigators she spent the night with a friend. She said Carey is a roommate who lives at the same house as her friend’s family.

The Belton School District announced last year that Carey no longer worked for the district.