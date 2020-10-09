Former Blue Springs man sentenced for odometer fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Blue Springs resident was sentenced in federal court Friday for a fraud scheme where he altered several odometers.

Wilfred Albanese, 50, was sentenced in federal court to three-and-a-half years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for fraud and identity theft charges.

He’s also ordered to pay $51,600 in restitution.

According to court documents, between Aug. 2014 and Oct. 2015, while he was living in Missouri, Albanese sold 43 vehicles with altered odometers.

Albanese bought the vehicles with high mileage and then reduced the mileage shown on the odometer. He also removed the “check engine” lights on several vehicles to hide mechanical problems.

As part of the scheme, Albanese assumed the identities of the people listed on the titles of the vehicles he purchased before selling the cars in Craigslist.

He was indicted by a grand jury in the Western District of Missouri before being arrested in New London, Connecticut. As a result, the case was transferred to the District of Connecticut for prosecution.