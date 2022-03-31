BRAYMER, Mo. — A former Missouri teacher at Braymer High School, who is already facing charges for allegedly sending nude photos and videos to some of his students, is now facing new charges of sexual abuse with a student.

Zachary Wayman Douglas, 29, Wednesday with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, four counts of sexual contact with a student, one count of furnishing pornographic material and one count of first-degree sexual misconduct.

Douglas was charged last week with first-degree sexual misconduct, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, and four counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor.

The charges were connected to multiple incidents between July 2021 and March 2022, where he allegedly sent nude photos and videos to some of his students.

According to the school district, Douglas was a science teacher at Braymer High School and coached football and baseball at the school. He is no longer employed at the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

The new charges are connected to multiple incidents that took place from August 2021 to October 2021.

According to court documents, during an interview last week, Douglas admitted to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department that while riding the team bus with students, coming back from the game at North Shelby on Oct. 21, 2021, a female student sat down beside him in his seat.

Douglas stated the student first pulled his right hand on her inappropriately, he stated he attempted to pull his hand away but the student pulled his hand back on her. He then admitted when he returned to his office inside of Braymer High School the same evening, the student was in his office where she came up to him and pulled his hands under her shirt.

While being interviewed by a forensic interviewer on Tuesday, March 29, the female student stated on the bus ride home from the North Shelby football game on Oct. 21, 2021, she was covered with a blanket, riding in the seat next to Douglas, laying down on the bus seat, with her head against the side of the bus.

The student stated Douglas began touching her inappropriately. When they got back to Braymer High School from the game, she was waiting on her sister to pick her up. She said Douglas told her to go into his office near where she was waiting.

She said while in his office, Douglas came up behind her and put both hands under her shirt and kissing her neck.

The student stated on Oct. 29, 2021, during another bus ride, Douglas attempted to again touch her inappropriately on the outside of her clothing.

The student stated Douglas called her into his office numerous times where he would touch her inappropriately, all of this taking place at the high school in 2021.

According to the student, between the months of August 2021 and November 2021, she received multiple nude photos from Douglas from his Snap Chat account.

Douglas is currently being held in the Caldwell, Missouri jail without bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 7 at 10 a.m. for a bond appearance hearing.

