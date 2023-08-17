HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A former Butler, Missouri school teacher is sentenced for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Charles Reece, 39, was sentenced Thursday in Cass County court to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to four counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

The incidents took place in April 2018, December 2018 and March 2019, according to court records.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office received a report on March 30, 2022, of a teacher who potentially had an inappropriate relationship with a past student.

The sheriff’s office along with the Butler Police Department made contact with Reece at the school. He was then taken into custody.

According to the school district, Reece was an agriculture education teacher at Butler High School.