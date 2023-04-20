PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A former Cass County football coach has pleaded guilty to over a dozen child sex crimes.

Justin Kerscher, a former coach and paraprofessional at Pleasant Hill High School, entered guilty pleas to 18 charges, including child sex trafficking, statutory sodomy, sexual contact with a student and possession of child pornography.

A Cass County judge sentenced Kerscher to 10 years in prison on April 17.

According to court records, Kerscher had multiple sexual interactions with the victim from November 2021 through May 2022.

The victim said even after all these events, he would still high five her in the hallway at school and would grab her hand in front of multiple people, charging documents say.

Kerscher was put on leave from the school in May 2022, and the district confirmed that month he was no longer employed at Pleasant Hill.