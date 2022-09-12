KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated causing serious injury during a court hearing Monday morning.

As part of a plea deal, Reid faces no more than four years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 28. The maximum possible punishment on the charge is seven years imprisonment.

Reid admitted to being behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup in February of last year, when the truck struck two parked vehicles on the on-ramp to Interstate 435.

Ariel Young, who was 5 years old at the time of the crash, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the wreck.

A police report says the truck was traveling 83 miles an hour moments before the initial impact.

Police calculated Reid’s blood alcohol content to be .113 at the time of the crash.

This morning Ariel’s mother, Felicia Miller, told the judge that she and her family are opposed to the plea deal. But, Judge Charles McKenzie accepted the agreement after the prosecutor argued the deal was in the best interests of justice.

The prosecutor told the court he made the decision to seek a four year sentence after looking at other similar cases and seeking the opinions of other prosecutors.

The family’s attorney, Tom Porto, released the following statement after Reid’s guilty plea:

“The five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law. The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a five-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others.”

For his part, Britt Reid told the judge: “I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anybody that night.”

Britt Reid is now scheduled to be sentenced on October 28.

Reid crashed a white Dodge Ram Laramie into two vehicles near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021 on Interstate 435.

