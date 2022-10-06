CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The trial for a former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker will see a change of venue.

Jennifer Hall faces first-degree murder charges from a 20-year old murder case where she’s accused of killing a patient.

An attorney representing the former respiratory therapist told FOX4 changes of venue are common for court cases in small communities like Chillicothe.

Hall’s case is being moved from Livingston County to nearby Clinton County.

Hall appeared in court Thursday afternoon and returned to jail shortly after meeting with Circuit Court Judge Michael Leamer.

Her case will begin on December 6 in Plattsburg.

Hall faces a first-degree murder charge related to the 2002 death of 75-year-old Fern Franco. A patient she was treating at a small Livingston County hospital.

Hall is accused of giving Franco medicines she didn’t need, which allegedly led to her death.

An investigation by the Livingston County prosecutor showed 18 other patients also went into sudden cardiac arrest while she was caring for them. Hall denies these claims and told investigators she’s innocent.

One of Hall’s attorneys, Annette Wallace, explained the pool of jurors is already smaller in rural locations and word of cases like this one travels quickly. Wallace tells FOX4 that could limit Hall’s chances for a fair trial.

