Former Kansas Congressman Dennis Moore dies at 75

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Former United States Congressman Dennis Moore died Tuesday at the age of 75, according to his wife Stephene Moore.

The congressman battled three years of Alzheimer’s followed by cancer.

Moore would have turned 76 on November 8.

“While Dennis endured the effects of Alzheimer’s disease, he remained happy, gracious, dignified and with a constant sense of humor for which he was known,” Stephene Moore said. “He stayed in touch with family and friends by phone calls and welcomed their visits. We were fortunate to experience all of Dennis’ amazing, fun and big personality which will stay within our hearts and for which we are forever grateful.”

Moore was elected six times to serve the third district of Kansas from 1999-2011.

He served as District Attorney of Johnson County for 12 years before his election to congress.

Moore served as a Captain in the United States Intelligence Corps and in the United States Army Reserve.