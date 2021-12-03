Former Dallas Cowboys player ordered to Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been ordered to Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility after being ruled not competent to stand trial in regards to allegations of rape and kidnapping.

Randle, a Wichita native, was set to stand trial for numerous counts of rape and kidnapping from 2018.

On Thursday, a judge found Randle not competent to stand trial for the two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, seven counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated battery. The charges stem from a report to Wichita Police on Sept. 6, 2018, when a woman reported being sexually assaulted by Randle.

Randle had previously been sentenced to 80 months in Kansas Department of Corrections custody in three separate cases dating back to 2016. A judge sentenced Randle on those previous cases in November of 2020.

Randle has undergone multiple evaluations for competency in the various court cases in recent years. He has most recently been housed in the Sedgwick County jail. After Thursday’s hearing, he will be sent to Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the details regarding Randle’s sentence in 2020 on three cases dated to 2016 and to clarify the next steps for Randle after Thursday’s hearing.