DE SOTO, Kan. — A former De Soto High School nurse has been sentenced for having sexual contact with underage students.

Richard Finazzo, 47, pleaded guilty in Johnson County court to two counts of unlawful sexual relations and was sentenced to two years and seven months with probation granted for three years of the sentence.

In October 2018, a school administrator at De Soto High School notified law enforcement about Finazzo, who had just resigned from his position as a school nurse.

Staff members had raised concerns about the amount of time female students were spending in his office.

Finazzo admitted to the administrator that he had been texting a student and that she had been to his house. He resigned that day.

One female student told investigators that Finazzo made sexual comments toward her and had asked her to participate in a photo shoot when she got out of high school.

Another student claimed that Finazzo gave her his cell phone number and snapchat information, but she declined to contact him because she felt uncomfortable.

Other students claimed that he touched them inappropriately when they were in his office for treatment.

A father of one of the victims called law enforcement and the student told investigators that Finazzo had been texting her prior to meeting her at a park and engaging in sexual activity.

Finazzo allegedly performed a sex act on a victim at his home on October 15, 2018.

Police were able to recover chat messages between Finazzo and the victim, talking about meeting at the park and providing her with his address.

During an interview, Finazzo admitted that the student had been to his home because she was experiencing anxiety and claimed that he resigned from De Soto High School because of a “double standard” because the victim is female and he is male.

He also admitted that he was fired from Gardner-Edgerton High School in 2016 due to what he called a “massive double standard.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.