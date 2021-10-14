Former detective with KCKPD under investigation by FBI since 2019, department says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is responding to a recent CNN report stating federal prosecutors have been conducting an ongoing criminal grand jury investigation of retired detective Roger Golubski.

Golubski is accused of framing an innocent Black man for a homicide he didn’t commit. Multiple people have also come forward saying he used his position of authority to prey on women.

“Since 2019, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has been responding to subpoenas from the FBI regarding allegations made against Roger Golubski,” the department said in a statement sent to FOX4 Thursday afternoon.

“Despite many inquiries from both the public and media over the past three years, we did not disclose our cooperation with the investigation out of concern that it could interfere with the work of federal authorities.”

Last month a social justice group founded by rapper Jay-Z, and others, sued KCKPD in an effort to get records involving misconduct claims against a number of officers.

A petition filed in Wyandotte County court said the department refused to turn over documents, even after open records requests were submitted for the public information.

This past summer, an activist organization called the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity asked Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County David Alvey to call for the FBI or KBI to investigate the department and Golubski.

