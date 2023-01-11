KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former owner of an Olathe, Kansas, clinic that treated opioid addiction has been sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Trevor J. Robinson, 46, of Olathe, Kan., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge on Jan. 10, to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.

Robinson owned and operated Nuvista, LLC, a Suboxone outpatient clinic in Olathe for individuals with opioid addiction, from June 2013 until his arrest in Oct. 2020, after the business closed.

On Nov. 3, 2021, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Robinson used the Nuvista clinic location to process, store, and distribute methamphetamine. A confidential informant purchased a pound of methamphetamine from Robinson during a controlled transaction in the clinic’s parking lot a few days before his arrest, according to court documents.

Investigators said Robinson showed the confidential informant another pound of methamphetamine inside the Nuvista clinic that he was in the process of converting from liquid to crystal as well.

Even though the government said does not have evidence Robinson sold drugs to specific clients of the clinic but did distribute drugs into the same community he was trying to serve with treatment.

Robinson admitted he had illegal drugs when he was arrested by Kansas City police officers on Oct. 22, 2020. Officers had Robinson, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, under surveillance at a Northland hotel.

Robinson conducted several short meetings with individuals in the parking lot. Those meetings were consistent with hand-to-hand drug transactions. Robinson left the hotel carrying a grey backpack, got into his Dodge Ram truck, and drove to a downtown parking garage.

Robinson left his truck in the parking garage and drove away in his 2014 Maserati, which he parked on the street nearby. Officers then surrounded Maserati and arrested Robinson.

Officers searched Robinson’s Maserati and found a grey backpack on the front passenger’s seat which contained a digital scale, plastic bags that contained approximately 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, plastic bags that contained cocaine and heroin, several plastic bags that contained various pills, including MDMA/ecstasy, a plastic bag that contained marijuana, $12,548 in cash, two iPhones, and a leather-bound ledger notebook.

After his arrest, Robinson told investigators that he sold methamphetamine in ounce or pound quantities. He admitted he bought a pound and kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from at least three different suppliers regularly.

He paid $6,000 per pound of methamphetamine, which he sold for about $700 per ounce.

Robinson has had four prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in California from 1999 through 2003. He was released to parole in 2005 and discharged from supervision in 2008.