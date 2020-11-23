Former employer makes touching tribute to honor KC man who’s been missing over a year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The family and former employer of a metro man who’s been missing for more than a year are determined to keep his memory alive.

Johnny Thompson disappeared in July 2019. He worked at the Center for Developmentally Disabled (CDD) for a decade.

His sister, Ronnisha Gee, was shocked to learn the company named a house in his honor. The family got a tour of the Raytown home on Monday.

“When I found that out, my heart was beating fast,” Gee said. “I got teary-eyed and got to thinking Johnny’s up there looking down like, ‘Aw, come on, they didn’t have to do all that,’” she said lowering her voice as if she were her brother.

Thompson was last seen alive at friend’s house in Independence on July 5, 2019. His phone was found along the Kansas River a few days later.

Gee said investigators believe Thompson was murdered and his body was dumped in the river. However, no one will come forward with solid information.

“They need a body or the person that did it confess in order to move forward,” Gee said.

“We all cared about Johnny a great deal,” said Sarah Mudd, the CEO of CDD. Mudd said Thompson was admired at work, and he was very dependable.

“I don’t know that he had much going on outside of CDD because he was working so much,” she said.

Thompson’s job involved going into homes of people with developmental disabilities. He would teach and help them with basic life activities like showering, cooking and managing their medication.

“Johnny was not a man of many words, but he was a man of compassion and you could feel him,” Mudd said.

Mudd said she knows naming a house after Thompson won’t bring him back, but it’s her wish that the people who move-in get the same kind of care and love Thompson showed on the job for so many years.

“Johnny was a one-of-a-kind guy, very humble and modest,” she said.

“I’m very grateful they did something to honor his name,” Gee added, as tears rolled down her face.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Thompson is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.