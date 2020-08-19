Former Fort Riley soldier sentenced, for distributing info on explosive devices

TOPEKA, Kan. – A former Army soldier stationed at Fort Riley was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for distributing instructions for making explosives, said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jarrett William Smith, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction.

After his prison time, Smith will serve three years on supervised release.

Smith joined the Army June 12, 2017, where he served as an infantry soldier and was trained in combat and tactical operations. On July 8, 2019, he was transferred to Fort Riley.

The FBI received information that Smith used social media to guide people on how to construct improvised explosive devices. He also shared with others his desire to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent, far-right military group.

On September 20, 2019, he unknowingly sent an undercover FBI agent specific instructions for making an explosive device. Smith also provided a recipe for creating improvised napalm.

McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi for their work on the case.