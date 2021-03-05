Former Gov. Colyer moves toward 2022 campaign; names Mary Eisenhower campaign treasurer

In this Dec. 20, 2018 file photo, then-Gov. Jeff Colyer answers questions during an Associated Press interview in his Statehouse office in Topeka, Kan. Colyer, who lost his 2018 Republican primary race, has signaled that he’s planning to run for governor again in 2022 by appointing a campaign treasurer, a step required by law to raise money. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

ABILENE, Kan. — Former Governor Jeff Colyer has named Mary Eisenhower as campaign treasurer, effectively announcing he will run in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

We are proud to announce that Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of the 34th President Dwight D. Eisenhower, has joined the #ColyerCrew as campaign Treasurer! pic.twitter.com/DxbvewZYRO — Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. (@DrJeffColyer) March 5, 2021

“I am thrilled Mary has joined our campaign and humbled to be associated with such a great example of principled, successful Republican leadership.” Colyer said. “Kansas has lost over 35,000 private sector jobs since I left office. It’s time to get Kansas back to work. Kansas needs an authentic, effective conservative in the governorship.”

Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, said Kansas made a mistake in 2018 and it is time to “fix that mistake.”

“Jeff has solved problems in Kansas and across the world,” Eisenhower said. “He is the ideal candidate to lead us past this pandemic and into a new era of prosperity and Kansas excellence.”