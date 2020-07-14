Former Gov. Greitens renders aid to shooting victims in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that injured two adults at Grand and Lindell boulevards Monday night.

Police said one victim was in critical condition and the other is in serious condition. One of the victims later died at the scene.

KTVI confirmed former Gov. Eric Greitens was in the area when the shooting occurred and rendered aid to the victims until EMS crews arrived on the scene. Greitens was having dinner near the scene of the shooting and told KTVI he heard 15-25 gunshots.

The former governor and a friend rushed to the scene to help. Greitens said he placed a tourniquet one of the victims, and his friend rendered first aid.

“It is unfortunately one of the most dangerous places in the country,” Greitens said of St. Louis.

He said thankfully there are courageous men and women who are willing to be first responders.

“They need to have courageous leadership who is willing to put an end to this violence,” he added.

Earlier in the evening, Greitens was at nearby television studio recording a segment for the FOX network with Tucker Carlson.