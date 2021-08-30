Former Gov. Jeff Colyer drops out of gubernatorial race due to prostate cancer

In this Dec. 20, 2018 file photo, then-Gov. Jeff Colyer answers questions during an Associated Press interview in his Statehouse office in Topeka, Kan. Colyer, who lost his 2018 Republican primary race, has signaled that he’s planning to run for governor again in 2022 by appointing a campaign treasurer, a step required by law to raise money. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Former governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jeff Colyer has taken his name out of the 2022 race for governor of Kansas, sources tell FOX4’s John Holt.

Along with removing his name from the race, Colyer announced that he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

While I have always focused on helping others, for the next few weeks I am going to focus on my health. I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer like my father and grandfather. After treatment, I am confident for a full recovery. Given these challenges, Ruth and I have decided to withdraw from the Governor`s race. Dr. Jeff Colyer

Colyer served as the 47th governor of Kansas after Gov. Sam Brownback was nominated as the U.S. ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom by former President Donald Trump.

I believe God put us here to make a difference in people`s lives. I chose to be a doctor to help people and am humbled to serve my fellow Kansans as Governor and Lt. Governor to fight for this wonderful place we call home. I am proud of what we have achieved. When I completed my term, we accomplished a lot: more Kansans working than ever before, record household income, record small business formation, and a budget surplus over $1.1 billion (the most ever transferred from one administration to the next). Dr. Jeff Colyer

He ran in an attempt to keep his position in 2018, ultimately losing the Republican nomination to former Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Colyer announced Mary Eisenhower as campaign treasurer earlier this year, without an official announcement of his candidacy

He was joined in the hunt for the nomination by Attorney General Derek Schmidt who received the endorsements of former Senators Bob Dole and Pat Roberts.

Colyer announced his endorsement for Schmidt’s campaign following his exit.

The winner of the Republican nomination will take on the incumbent Laura Kelly in 2022.