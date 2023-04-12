GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. —A former Grain Valley police officer is being charged with several child sex crimes after an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

27-year-old August P. Gildehaus faces nine felony charges including Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy in the 1st Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a minor, four counts of Statutory Sodomy in the 2nd Degree, and three counts of Statutory Rape in the 2nd Degree.

According to court records, on March 6, 2023, the Grain Valley Police Chief asked the MSHP to investigate allegations of a city police officer engaging in sex acts with a minor in 2022 and early 2023.

Records show the day before the request, Grain Valley police received a call for a missing child under the age of 17. When the missing teen returned home, they told their parents they had been sneaking out of the house to have sex with adult men they had met in online chatrooms. The victim identified one of the men as a police officer.

According to a probable cause statement from MSHP, Gildehaus went by the name Austin Sims while chatting with the victim on platforms like Discord and Omgele.

When detectives showed the victim the Grain Valley Police Department Facebook page, the victim identified Gildehaus. Additional details about the defendant were also disclosed by the victim during a forensic interview.