Former Greenwood police chief pleads guilty to beating man accused of trying to drown his baby

GREENWOOD, Mo. — Former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson changed his mind and pleaded guilty to assault Wednesday morning.

Hallgrimson was indicted in November 2019, after a grand jury said he violated the rights of Jonathon Zicarelli, when he punched the suspect.

According to the indictment, Zicarelli was seated and had his hands cuffed behind his back. Court records say he was then allegedly thrown over a chair while Hallgrimson continued to beat him on the face and head.

Records said Zicarelli was deprived of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, “which includes the right to be free from the unreasonable use of force by a person acting in his official capacity as a law enforcement officer.”

It happened after Greenwood police took Zicarelli into custody for allegedly trying to drown his 6-month-old daughter in a pond in December 2018. When police arrived at the pond, they found the child alive, floating face up in the icy pond. She was rescued and survived.

Hallgrimson resigned from his position in June 2019, which came 5 months after he was placed on administrative leave because he was under separate investigations by the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Zicarelli pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and abuse or neglect of a child, He’s been in jail awaiting trial since he was indicted on the charges. Zicarelli has changed attorneys at least once and his trial has been delayed at least twice. His requests for a reduction in his bond while he awaits trial have been denied.