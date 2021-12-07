Former Greenwood police chief sentenced after pleading guilty to beating suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former Greenwood, Missouri, police chief avoided prison time and instead was sentenced to five years probation for beating a suspect who was in police custody.

Greg Hallgrimson was indicted in November 2019 after a grand jury said he violated the rights of Jonathon Zicarelli when he punched him.

According to the indictment, Zicarelli was seated and had his hands cuffed behind his back. Court records say he was then allegedly thrown over a chair while Hallgrimson continued to beat him on the face and head.

Zicarelli was in police custody in December 2018 for attempting to drown his 6-month-old daughter in a pond. When police arrived at the pond, they found the child alive, floating face up in the icy water. She was rescued and survived.

Zicarelli is serving a 15-year prison sentence for the crime.